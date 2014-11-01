Patrik Schick to discuss the possibility of inserting a new release clause in the player’s contract. The 21-year-old, who has been linked with Premier League leaders Chelsea as well as Juventus and Inter, currently has a €25M buy-out clause in his current deal but

Sampdoria chiefs are set to meet with the agent of strikerto discuss the possibility of inserting a new release clause in the player’s contract. The 21-year-old, who has been linked with Premier League leaders Chelsea as well as Juventus and Inter, currently has a €25M buy-out clause in his current deal but Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that the port club are desperate to adjust this figure amid intense outside interest.

The Czech international arrived in Italy for just €4M from Sparta Prague and chose to head to Blucerchiati rather than make a move to the capital to join Roma. Samp President Massimo Ferrero is keen to keep hold of his star striker for at least another season but Schick’s agent recently stated that nothing would be decided until the end of the season.



It’s also believed that the Juventus and Inter are ready to secure a deal for the player but leave him at his current employer on-loan for another season