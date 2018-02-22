Inter will extend Luciano Spalletti’s contract if he earns Champions League qualification,

This isn’t to say that this is a condition: despite Walter Sabatini’s departure and the Nerazzurri’s inability to buy him many players, Spalletti and the Beneamata get on very well.

Were he to land a Top 4 spot, however, it is likely that a new deal will be offered this summer. The former Roma man’s deal will expire in 2019. The Coach is happy, but wants to sit down with the club and listen to its plans.

Even if CL qualification were not obtained, it sounds like Inter want to continue with their Coach, but he may end up doing so without a ne deal.

It certainly looks like the Tuscan is playing a bigger role in the market right now, the sign that he is going to stay, with the names of Lautaro Martinez and Stef De Vrij going through him.