Exclusive: These AC Milan midfielders are going to leave in the summer
30 July at 18:00AC Milan have already signed ten players but the rossoneri are now keen to sell some of their outcasts, especially in midfield. The Serie A giants have sealed the transfers of Lucas Biglia, Franck Kessié and Hakan Calhanoglu, which means some of the current midfielders are set to leave the club.
Our AC Milan reporter Daniele Longo has exclusively learned José Sosa could be leaving the cub in the summer although the Argentine playmaker wants to stay at the San Siro until the natural expiration of his contract.
Boca Juniors are interested in signing the former Besiktas star but the rossoneri only want to sell him on a permanent deal and the Argentine club is not open to offer lot of money for the 30-year-old.
If Sosa decides to stay at the club, AC Milan could loan Manuel Locatelli instead. Torino want to sign the Italian starlet on loan and the two parties could meet in the coming hours to discuss the player’s potential transfer.
As for Riccardo Montolivo, the player is clearly not happy about his status at AC Milan but is not going to push to leave the club, whilst José Mouri can leave on loan or on a permanent deal. Roberto Donadoni’s Bologna are interested in the Argentinean.
