Exclusive: West Ham prepare opening bid for departing Juve midfielder
04 August at 15:45Mario Lemina could be leaving Juventus this summer. The bianconeri are open to sell the Gabon International for a fee close to € 20 million and in the last few days West Ham have shown their interest in the former Marseille star.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that Juventus met Vincenzo Morabito a few days ago. Morabito is a FIFA players’ agent as well as one of the most known intermediaries in Europe. He works for Italian and English clubs and he informed Juventus about the interest of the Hammers.
Juventus did tell Morabito that the player’s price-tag is € 18/20 million and that they are open to any kind of agreement.
That means Juve would either sell Lemina on a permanent deal or on loan with option to buy.
West Ham are aware of Juventus’ economic demands and will make their opening bid in the coming days. Watford and Valencia are also interested in the 23-year-old midfielder.
