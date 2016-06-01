Exclusive: why Juve failed to sign Spurs and Liverpool target Han
07 February at 12:05
Han Kwang-song was all set to become a Juventus player as last month’s transfer window drew to a close. The North Korean would have been signed and then loaned out with a view to recalling him in the summer. However, things did not work out as expected and the striker’s move was called off. So, why did Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici’s proposed deal fail to materialise?
After lengthy negotiations with Cagliari which also included 21-year-old midfielder Nicolò Barella, Juve decided to enter into separate discussions to focus on the Pyongyang native. Marotta and Paratici offered several different players in part-exchange, but at no point were they ever close to agreeing on the value of those individuals. This was the main problem, and the reason why Han did not join the Bianconeri.
Until the final day of the window when the two clubs would meet to discuss things further in Milan, there was a feeling that the deal could be unblocked. This was not to be the case, and so negotiations were brought to an end. Meanwhile, Marotta and Paratici have promised the player that they will try again and will look to resume talks in the coming weeks. That said, the duo will not pay over the odds and will try to bring him to Turin for as little money as possible.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments