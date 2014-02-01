Exclusive: why Morata joined Chelsea instead of AC Milan
03 September at 10:10Chelsea star Alvaro Morata netted one goal in Spain’s 3-0 win against Italy yesterday night with the Spaniard who came off the bench and took less than ten minutes to score his 9th goal in 21 appearances with his senior national team.
Morata joined Chelsea for € 80 million from Real Madrid in the summer and the Spaniard has already two goals and as much assists in his first four appearances with the Blues.
The former Juventus star, however, had came close to joining AC Milan before his move to Chelsea. Morata, in fact, had agreed to join the rossoneri agreeing an € 8 million-a-year deal. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that the player agreed personal terms with the Serie A giants before the Champions League final but after the game in Cardiff against Juventus he openly admitted that it would have been hard for him to join an Italian club that is not Juve.
The offer of AC Milan was also not enough for Real Madrid. The rossoneri, in fact, had ‘only’ offered Real Madrid € 65 million, not enough for Zinedine Zidane who didn’t want to sell Morata or would have agreed to sell him for a higher transfer fee.
A few months later Chelsea signed the Spaniard for a fee close to € 80 million with the La Liga giants who had to sell the Spain International who was pushing to join a bigger club and get more game time away from the Bernabeu.
Go to comments