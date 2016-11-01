Fabio Cannavaro’s Tianjin Quanjian in mega money bid for Falcao
16 January at 10:45Radamel Falcao has returned to his regular standards after the last two terrible campaigns spent between the Old Trafford and the Stamford Bridge. The Colombian hit-man returned to AS Monaco last summer and has scored 16 goals in 19 appearances since.
Falcao’s performances in France are unrecognisable compared to those in England with his fitness and shape that appears to have improved too.
According to report from France there is, of course, a Chinese club that have set sights on the 30-year-old striker. Foot-sur7 claims that Tianjin Quanjian have offered AS Monaco € 50 million to sign Diego Costa in the January transfer window. Former Italy star Fabio Cannavaro is the current coach of Tianjin Quanjian and the former defender has just persuaded Axel Witsel to snub a move to Juventus to join him in China.
Cannavaro is in desperate need of a striker and has also made offers for Chelsea’s Diego Costa and Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic. Falcao, however, is rumoured to have rejected the offer coming from the Far East.
Share on