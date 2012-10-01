Fabrizio Romano says that Inter Milan are unlikely to agree a contract renewal with nerazzurri superstar Mauro Icardi in the coming days.

It is said that Luciano Spalletti has seeked maximum clarification on how Inter will go about their business in the upcoming winter transfer window. The situation right now though, is a troubling one for the San Siro based club as they may not be allowed to make any winter signings due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Three possible deals remain frozen, with one happening to be Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is enduring a struggle at Manchester United. The Red Devils will not send the Armenian out on loan, but Spalletti would only want him on loan due to financial restrictions.

Another possible deal happens to be that of Javier Pastore, who has been in talks with Inter and the club is working to do a deal. PSG owner Nasser El-Khelaifi though, is unwilling to let the Argentine go. Stefan de Vrij is also being eyed, but a move can only happen next summer.

Even on the Mauro Icardi front there happens to be little movement, as things stand. Inter are yet to decide the terms for a new deal and an agreement will take time.

Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)