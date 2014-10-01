Fabrizio Romano: Juventus and Napoli in for Darmian
18 February at 10:30Serie A giants Juventus are said to provide stiff competition to Napoli in the hope of signing Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, says Fabrizio Romano.
With the re-emergence of Luke Shaw at Manchester United, Matteo Darmian has fallen further down the pecking order. The last time he played for the club in the Premier League was back in December and that too was 15 minutes against Arsenal. He has made only eight starts for the Red Devils this season.
Romano says that Juventus have already established contact with Darmian's representatives and the player is now willing to leave the club next summer. He is interested in a move to Juve too.
The groundwork for a deal has been laid down by Fabio Paratici and Giuseppe Marotta, but Napoli too have already been in contact with the Italian's entourage and it could be a race that anyone can win.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
