Fassone admits AC Milan ‘signed too many players’
11 December at 10:30AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone talked to Radio Anch’io lo Sport on Monday morning sarin his thoughts on the rossoneri campaign.
“We’ve probably signed too many players. A huge change was needed but we also wanted to keep 6-7 players from the last season. We thought we may have struggled at the beginning of the campaign. Truth is, we had a good start to the season and our struggles begun afterwards.”
“I’d do the same signings again even if we are aware that we made a couple of mistakes. Biglia, Kalinic and Bonucci will return to the highest standards.”
“Gattuso? We all know him, he has passion and personality. He is on very good terms with every player, there is an amazing group and Gattuso is a real fighter. This AC Milan is clearly lacking of something but we have passion and commitment. Gattuso is on very good terms with the players and the club.”
“Bonucci will become the same player we admired at Juventus. He is a top player and he is fit right now. He is a leader.”
