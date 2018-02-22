



Tomorrow, on the other hand, it will be Milan’s turn. Inter are meeting with UEFA to discuss their Financial Fair Play situation, according to the Corriere della Sera. Tomorrow, on the other hand, it will be Milan’s turn.

The Nerazzurri are making sure that they respected the parameters in the year ending in June 2017, and feel relaxed about it, having if anything made a small profit in that time, having also used youth development, their foray into women’s football and their work on infrastructure to offset certain expenses.

The good news is that another fine isn’t expected. They were fined 20 million last year, but only had to pay six, with the remaining fourteen to be kept if they complied with regulations, something which seems to be the case.

Their current FFP deal will be valid for the next season, too, so Inter will have to be careful not to go crazy with the spending.

The Nerazzurri spent big when new owners Suning took over in the summer of 2016, but players like Joao Mario and Gabigol - who fetched nearly 90 million once agent fees are included - turned out to be busts. The two Portuguese speakers were part of the reason why the Nerazzurri couldn’t spend a lot the following summer.