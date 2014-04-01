Italian federation lets Lazio off the hook for Anne Frank incident
25 January at 12:00In a decision that is both surprising yet totally believable, the Italian football federation, FIGC, has decided to impose a “slap on the wrist” of Lazio for the infamous Anne Frank incident earlier this season.
The club will pay a 50,000 euro fine for the incident, but will escape any supplementary punishment, despite heavy international pressure to impose more. For comparison, that’s how much Nani and Lucas Leiva individually earn each week
As you may recall, in October, Lazio fans posted stickers of Anne Frank wearing a Roma shirt to taunt their rivals. The incident was met with international scorn and condemnation.
Lazio president Claudio Lotito made the incident even worse when leaked audio revealed that he resented having to apologize to Jewish organizations for the incident.
The FIGC decision will do little to quell Italy’s unfortunate reputation of failing to take matters of racism and anti-semitism seriously. Lazio has a long and well-documented history as being one of the worst offenders in Italy.
