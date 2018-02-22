Figo: 'Icardi ready for Real'
21 April at 09:20Real Madrid and Inter legend Luis Figo has said that Mauro Icardi is ready for Real Madrid intensifying rumors linking Mauro Icardi to his the Los Blancos.
The 25-year-old Inter Milan striker Icardi has been on fire for the nerazzurri this season and has emerged one of the best strikers in the world right now. He has appeared 29 times in the Serie A, finding the back of the net 25 times, currently second in the race for capocannoniere.
In an recent interview that Figo gave to Sky, he admitted that Icardi, who has drawn strong links with Real in the last few months, is perfect for the club. Figo said: "If he is ready for Real? Great players like him can adapt to any situation."
"He has the qualities to play in any team. His future depends on the ongoing project at Inter and the financial condition of the club and it also depends on the will of the player."
Figo also talked up the situation of his former club Inter. He said: "It is important for them to reach the Champions League. Because Inter has been without the Champions League for too much time now and that is not positive."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
