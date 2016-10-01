Figures behind Joao Mario’s West Ham move revealed as player completes medical
25 January at 22:42Joao Mario is on the verge of joining West Ham, the Daiy Mail reports. According to the British tabloid, the Portuguese star has had successful medicals with the Hammers and the announcement of his move to East London is now only a matter of time. The Daily Mail has also pictured a smiling Joao Mario while in London after his medical tests.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that Joao Mario flown to London this morning to undergo medical tests with the Premier League side. Sources have also confirmed us that the player will move to West Ham on a € 1.5 million loan deal and an option to buy set in the region of € 40 million.
West Ham boss David Moyes confirmed today that the player is close to joining the Hammers.
Joao Mario is about to end his Inter career after 47 games played with the Serie A giants who acquired him for € 40 million in summer 2016.
Go to comments