Fiorentina fans troll Buffon after penalty kick call
16 April at 21:00Fiorentina fans trolled Gigi Buffon after that a penalty kick was awarded against their team on Sunday.
The Serie A side faced Spal in a home Serie A clash yesterday afternoon and in the referee Daniele Orsato awarded a penalty kick to the visitor team in the first half.
Just after realizing that the referee had awarded a penalty against their team, Fiorentina fans started chanting: “Insensitive, insensitive”.
Through their chants, Fiorentina fans wanted to troll Buffon who had harshly critizised Michael Oliver after that the English referee had awarded a pelaty kick against Juve in the last minute of their away clash against Real Madrid.
“He didn’t even have the sensibility to understand that you can’t take that decision after the game we played. I mean, what kind of heart does he have? His heart is a trash bin. He should have seen what happened in the opening tie. It’s a controversial, super controversial decision taken by a person who should have not reefed the game because of lack of personality and sensibility", Buffon said.
Go to comments