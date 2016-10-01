Fiorentina must sell before they can buy
11 January at 12:25Given the Della Valle family’s refusal to invest any more of their own money as Fiorentina owners, the club must sell before buying any new players this month.
With that in mind, there are several players deemed surplus to requirements at the Stadio Artemio Franchi who could leave either on loan or permanently.
Right-back Bruno Gaspar has failed to convince since arriving from Portugal, and could be sold should an acceptable offer come in. The same can be said for left-back Maxi Olivera who is reportedly close to joining Sardinian outfit Cagliari.
In midfield, both Sebastian Cristoforo and Carlos Sánchez are heading towards the exit door, as neither feature in Stefano Pioli’s long-term plans.
As for the attack, Khouma Babacar continues to be linked with a move to the English Premier League, with Crystal Palace said to be keen on securing his services. His future is unlikely to be decided until much later on in the window.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
