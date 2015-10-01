First AC Milan & now Arsenal: Borussia Dortmund in war or words again over Aubameyang
19 January at 09:00It seems history has repeated itself once again when it comes to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the interest he attracts from clubs that aren't the one he is playing for.
In fact fans of Borussia Dortmund must think it is Groundhog Day given the latest statement made by the club's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke regarding Arsenal's intensive courting of the striker who in all fairness is leading the Gunners along. Watzke reportedly stated that: "We think it is a lack of respect when you get involved with players who are playing for another team. There is no contact with Arsenal. We can only assume that Arsène Wenger has enough to think about when it comes to the performances of his own players."
This past summer when AC Milan where looking for a striker before settling for Nikola Kalinic, they were courting their former player rather aggressively which prompted the same man to chastise the Rossoneri for the behaviour he is criticizing Arsenal for now.
Back in July Watzke stated that: "it’s not possible that directors of another team keep publicly naming him as a transfer objective, I found it disrespectful. Now we’re ready to send a clear message, Pierre will stay with us."
