Former Barcelona defender linked with Juventus move
24 January at 15:35Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Borussia Dortmund Marc Bartra.
The 27-year-old Bartra joined Dortmund from La Liga giants Juventus for a fee in the region of 8 million euros in the summer of 2016. He has struggled to break into the first-team this season, having made only nine starts for BVB this season.
Tuttosport say that Juventus see Bartra as a perfect replacement for Benedikt Howedes, whose physical condition is likely to deter the Old Lady from making a permanent move for him anytime soon and the German will return to Schalke this summer.
Bartra is comfortable in playing in either a back-three or a back-four and while he may not be the most physically adept defenders, Juventus see him as a player who fits the bill for them. He will be available for a cheap price and that makes him an even more attractive proposition for the bianconeri.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
