Former Juventus striker reveals he has no intention of quitting Valencia
12 April at 13:05During an interview with Spanish sports newspaper AS, Simone Zaza has poured scorn on rumours linking him with a move away from Valencia during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“The media says I’m on the market, everyone tells me. However, the people I meet on the street insist they want me to stay. Why should I leave? I play, though I can definitely still improve. I live in a beautiful city and I do not want to leave.”
Los Che are on the verge of securing a return to the UEFA Champions League, and are enjoying a fantastic run of form under the tutelage of Marcelino. Indeed, they hold a sixteen-point advantage over Real Betis who currently occupy fifth place in the league table.
The former Sassuolo and Juventus striker has previously been linked with a move elsewhere come the end of the season, with VCF struggling to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations. However, given these strong words, it seems unlikely that he will be sacrificed by the club’s board of directors.
(AS)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
