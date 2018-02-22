Former Roma and Inter full-back set to complete Santos move
22 February at 15:20Despite the presence of several rumours to the contrary, Sampdoria left-back Dodô is still set to complete a loan switch to Brasileiro side Santos in the coming days.
Negotiations between the two clubs have seemingly been ‘close to completion’ for some time now, and questions have therefore been raised about what is causing the deal to be held up.
According to some reports circulating in South America, an official who works closely with the São Paulo state club decided that signing the 26-year-old would be a mistake given how little first team football he has played in recent months,
There have also been concerns over the former Roma and Inter’s ability to pass his medical examinations, but there are no issues on that front either. Santos are expected to confirm his arrival shortly, though it will be some time before he is fully available to coach recently-appointed coach Jair Ventura.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
