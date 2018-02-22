Juventus are dealing with the injuries of a few top players ahead of their games against AC Milan and Real Madrid. The Old Lady will host the rossoneri on the 31st of March and Real Madrid on the 3rd of April. As of today, the likes of Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado are out of action but the bianconeri hope to recover some of their top stars in time for their next two home games.



Check out the latest injury updates about Juventus stars:



CHIELLINI – The Italian was withdrawn from Italy squad earlier this week and is now undergoing medical therapies to recover from his muscle injury. The rock-solid centre-back is likely to recover in time for both games.



ALEX SANDRO – Juventus released an injury update about the Brazilian ace today. The former Porto star is dealing with a muscle injury to his right tight and is doubtful for both games although he could recover in time for the game against Real Madrid.







​BERNARDESCHI – The Italian winger is out of action since the 18th o February due to a knee injury. He will return to training next week but if his physical conditions won’t be improved by then he will have to undergo a surgery ending his first campaign at Juventus two months in advance.



​CUADRADO – It is still unclear whether the Colombian will return to action before the end of the season. The former Chelsea and Fiorentina ace underwent a groin surgery at the end of January but his physical conditions have not improved. Cuadrado’s physical shape was checked by Colombia medical staff in Paris this week but his recovery time is yet not clear. He is not expected to be eligible to play for the next two games.



