Juventus provide fresh Alex Sandro injury update ahead of AC Milan and Real games
21 March at 15:30Juventus have just released an injury update about Alex Sandro who picked up a muscle injury while on International duty with his national team.
The Serie A giants have confirmed that their left-back as been diagnosed with a muscle injury on his right thigh.
“Alex Sandro has made return from International duty and underwent medical tests that have confirmed his muscle injury on his right tight. The player has already begun therapies to recover from his injury”, Juventus’ official statement reads.
As of today, it is still unclear whether the player will recover in time for Juventus’ upcoming games against AC Milan and Real Madrid.
The Old Lady will face the rossoneri on the 31st of March and Real Madrid on the 3rd of April.
Giorgio Chiellini is also out of action but should recover in time for both games, while Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado are not likely to be eligible to play against AC Milan and Real.
