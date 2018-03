Juventus have just released an injury update about Alex Sandro who picked up a muscle injury while on International duty with his national team. The Serie A giants have confirmed that their left-back as been diagnosed with a muscle injury on his right thigh.“Alex Sandro has made return from International duty and underwent medical tests that have confirmed his muscle injury on his right tight.”, Juventus ’ official statement reads.As of today, it is still unclear whether the playerThe Old Lady will face the rossoneri on the 31of March and Real Madrid on the 3of April.Giorgiois also out of action but should recover in time for both games, while Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado are not likely to be eligible to play against AC Milan and Real.@lorebetto