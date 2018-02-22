From Spain: Real Madrid accept gigantic bid for Man Utd and Chelsea target
22 March at 14:00According to the latest reports from Spanish portal Diario Gol, Real Madrid have accepted an offer worth around €130 million for Gareth Bale from an unnamed Chinese Super League club.
The Welshman will almost certainly leave Santiago Bernabéu during this summer’s transfer window, with Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez keen to move both he and Karim Benzema on come the end of the season.
However, it had been suggested that the former Tottenham Hotspur star was more likely to seek a return to the Premier League, with both Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested in securing his services.
Indeed, the 28-year-old has made it clear that he will only leave Madrid in order to join another top European club and is tempted by the opportunity to play under José Mourinho at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese coach is set to conduct a summer revolution of his own at the Theatre of Dreams, with as many as eight first team players said to be heading towards the exit door.
