Fellaini to Roma likely means Strootman to Juve
26 December at 17:45Reports out of England indicate that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has rejected a fresh contract extension offer from the club as his current deal is set to expire this summer. The reports have seemingly been confirmed by the player himself.
Speaking to HUMO, the Belgian international said, “Man United made me a contract proposal and I think they will make an another one. I’m not sure if I’ll accept it.”
He’s now being linked to AS Roma and could sign a pre-contract agreement with the Giallorossi in January.
News of Monchi’s interest is sure to excite Juventus fans as they are keen to sign midfielder Kevin Strootman away from the Eternal City. Recent reports have indicated Beppe Marotta is willing to pay the Dutchman’s €45 million release clause this summer.
With Roma interested in Fellaini, it could mean they’re preparing for life after Strootman. However, they are currently trying to integrate Lorenzo Pellegrini into their rotation as he could be an in-house replacement for the deep-lying playmaker.
