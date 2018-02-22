Gabigol confirms desire to return to Inter
03 May at 14:30Inter player Gabriel Barbosa, who is currently on loan at Santos, has revealed his desire to return to San Siro and play for the nerazzurri again.
The 21-year-old Gabigol had joined Inter from Santos in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 30 million euros, has one off the radar since his move to Italy. His inability to settle in saw him get loaned out to Benfica early in the season, where he made only appearances and then get loaned back to Santos in January. The Brazilian though, has appeared only twice in the Brasileirao.
In an interview that Gabigol recently gave to Inter website FCInternews, he revealed that he wants to return to the San Siro. He said: "Yes, I do have the desire to go back."
"I really like the affection of the fans. I take this opportunity to thank everyone for what they gave me when I was there. And yes, I would like to comeback and play. But this will be defined in the future."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
