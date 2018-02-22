Galatasaray chief reveals plan to buy Nagatomo from Inter
04 May at 19:30Mustafa Cengiz, president of Turkish Süper Lig giants Galatasaray, spoke about his club’s plans ahead of this summer’s transfer window during a press conference earlier today. Here is what he had to say about the future of Yuto Nagatomo, who is currently enjoying a six-month loan spell from Inter:
“He is very happy here. He is a really great person. When he came to us, he did not give any consideration to the idea of returning to Italy. With regard to signing him permanently, we have not yet met with Inter to discuss this. We are waiting for each other’s next move. The plan is to come to a mutually satisfactory agreement.”
#Mercato | La venta definitiva de Nagatomo al Galatasaray podría generarle al Inter entre 4 y 5 millones— La Voz del Calcio (@lavozdelcalcio) May 4, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
