Gallery: PSG star’s wife attacks Emery via Instagram story
15 February at 12:30Paris Saint-Germain star Ángel Di María was reduced to a seat on the substitutes bench for the entirety of last night’s match against Real Madrid, which ended in a 3-1 defeat for the Ligue 1 leaders. The tactical choices of coach Unai Emery were questionable, to say the least. Indeed, this has been picked up on by the Argentine star’s wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, who attacked the 46-year-old boss via her personal Instagram account.
“Effort, extra training, goals, assists = bench, and they say that the ones who do not understand football are the players’ wives… come on Paris!” However, Cardoso was not the only ‘WAG’ to question Emery’s decision-making, with Thiago Silva’s wife asking via her own Instagram story: “Tactics, tactics? What will the tactics be?
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments