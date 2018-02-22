Galliani: ‘Juventus deserved to win against Real Madrid’
18 April at 16:05During an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has had his say on Juventus’ controversial exit from the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday night.
The Bianconeri were eliminated from Europe’s premier club competition after referee Michael Oliver decided to award Real Madrid a last-minute penalty kick, having adjudged a foul by Medhi Benatia on Lucas Vázquez. Here is what Galliani said on the matter:
“Juventus deserved to win against Real Madrid. That penalty was doubtful, and then it was absurd to send Buffon off. This suggests that the referee does not understand the psychology of football.”
Now a Forza Italia senator, Galliani is currently at the forefront of a plan to create an AC Milan Club within Parliament, in a move to bring cross-party support for the Rossoneri together within the country’s political class.
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what punishment, if any, Gianluigi Buffon will be handed by UEFA for his show of dissent towards the English official seven days ago.
(Corriere della Sera)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
