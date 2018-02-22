Gattuso set to pen new Milan deal; wants Calabria and Cutrone to stay
27 March at 15:35Reports from TuttoSport suggest that AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso is set to renew his deal at the San Siro and wants Davide Calabria and Patrick Cutrone to stay at the club.
The 40-year-old former Milan midfielder joined the club as first-team manager following the sacking of Vincenzo Montella back in November. The rossoneri have come leaps and bounds since then, climbing upto sixth in the table and very much in the hunt to qualify for the top four.
TuttoSport (via CalcioMercato) can report that while Gattuso is set to pen a new three-year deal with Milan, he wants to make sure that the duo of Davide Calabria and Patrick Cutrone stay at the club.
He wants the club to extend both of their contracts and is of an exactly opposite opinion regarding Gianluigi Donnarumma. Gattuso feels that the goalkeeper's sale will not affect his side and would add much needed money to the club's budget. Despite that, he wouldn't be unhappy if Donnarumma decides to stay and plays on.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments