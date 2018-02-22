Gattuso wants to block exit of AC Milan star duo
08 April at 10:40AC Milan may be forced to sell a jewel of their crown in the summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. The rossoneri have already signed the likes of Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic and are closing in on a deal for Swansea midfielder Ki. The trio will be joining the San Siro on a free transfer.
There are, however, a few players that could be on their way out in the summer. Two of those are Gigio Donnarumma and Suso. The Italian has no release clause included in his contract and Donnarumma is reported to be wanted by both Psg and Real Madrid.
As for Suso, both Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked with welcoming the player’s services at the end of the season with the Spaniard who has a € 45 million release clause included in his contract with the diavoli.
According to our Milan reporter Daniele Longo, however, Rino Gattuso has already told the club that he wants the talented duo to remain at the club next season. Gattuso believes AC Milan can only improve if they keep their top players and he doesn’t want Suso and Donnarumma to leave the club at the end of the season.
