Gazzetta: Nice planning to cash in on Roma and Napoli target
22 April at 12:00Despite Mario Balotelli confirming that he plans to leave Nice at the end of the season, via his personal Instagram account, the Ligue 1 club still intend to exercise their right to renew his contract for another year.
According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Les Aiglons accept the fact that the Italian internationalist wants to move on, but are determined that he will not be allowed to do so on a free transfer.
Therefore, president Jean-Pierre Rivère wants to tie the player down to a new contract, which means that any club interested in signing him must pay a fee of some description.
Serie A giants Roma and Napoli have previously been linked with the former Manchester City and AC Milan hitman, with Giallorossi coach Eusebio Di Francesco admitting that he would welcome the opportunity to work with the 27-year-old:
“I tried to sign him two years ago when I was at Sassuolo, but we were not able to strike a deal. He is an interesting player of immense quality though.”
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
