Genoa secure first summer signing four months in advance
19 February at 19:00It is just over four months until the summer transfer window officially opens in Europe, but it seems Genoa are looking to get a head start over their Serie A rivals.
Indeed, according to Il Secolo XIX, the Grifone have reached an agreement with Argentine side Belgrano over the transfer of teenage defender Cristian Romero.
Negotiations, which have been ongoing for several weeks, are now virtually complete and the boy could arrive in Italy to complete his medical examinations within the next few days.
Should everything go according to plan, the 19-year-old will put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Rossoblu before linking up with his new teammates at the end of the season.
The Córdoba-based club will earn €1.6 million, while Enrico Preziosi’s club will also be due to pay several performance-related bonuses, which depend on how many appearances the Argentina youth international makes under Davide Ballardini.
