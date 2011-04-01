Gonzalo Higuain names his best striker of all time and the toughest defender he’s ever faced

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has released an interview with Premium Sport talking about his career and his first season in Turin.



“When I was a child I used to watch many Serie A games. There were strikers like Trezeguet, Batistuta, Crespo and Montella but also the best striker of all time to me: Ronaldo.”



“At the moment Suarez is doing so well, he’s improved a lot and he’s a better striker than when he was at Liverpool. Lewandowski is also a top player and Aguero too. I prefer entertaining players to those who score goals.”



“Dybala is similar to Messi. Messi is the best and he’s proving it day by day. Paulo is still young and his future is up to him. In order to become a top player one has to be mentally very strong. There will be highs and lows, he must remain balanced, do not listen to either praises or criticisms.”



“The toughest defender I’ve ever faced is Puyol. When I was playing against Barcelona he was intolerable. As for goalkeepers I’ve played with three of the best out there: Buffon, Casillas and Reina. Score a goal to Buffon is a double challenge because he’s an amazing keeper. I admire Gigi a lot because he has the same hunger of when he was young.”

