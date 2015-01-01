Antoine Griezmann’s brother has all but set off mass hysteria in Manchester with his latest tweets.

A noted supporter of Manchester United, Theo Griezmann voiced his loud support of the Red Devils as they overcame Southampton to win their first trophy under new Coach Jose Mourinho, as you can see below.

Theo also happens to be his brother’s agent. Antoine Griezmann has long been linked to a move to Old Trafford, something that has prompted the Colchoneros to look for his replacement, reported to be Alexandre Lacazette,

Goal.com also bring up a recent interview with Atleti Coach Diego Simeone, in which El Cholo reveals that he won’t try to dissuade the Frenchman from leaving the Vicente Calderon in the summer.

Manchester United won thanks to a brilliant Zlatan Ibrahimovic double, the Swede striking late to avoid extra time. The Red Devils had taken a commanding 2-0 lead, only to allow Saints cult hero Manolo Gabbiadini to fire to goals past David De Gea to threaten an upset.

Man united fan since 14 years and you say for publicity ! Pfff pic.twitter.com/y6MVIa0T4U — Théo Griezmann (@TheoGriezmann) February 26, 2017

We're the famous Man united and we're going to Wembley — Théo Griezmann (@TheoGriezmann) February 26, 2017