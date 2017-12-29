Hazard rejected Chelsea extension to wait for Real Madrid, father says
29 December at 12:20Eden Hazard’s father Thierry has released an interview with Belgian paper Le Soir revealing that the Chelsea has rejected a chance to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge as he wants a move to Real Madrid.
Zidane is known to be a long time admirer of the Belgian and according to the player’s father, Hazard wants to move to Real Madrid in the future.
"Eden has rejected a contract extension so he can, if neccesary, deal with interest from Real Madrid, where he likes what he sees”, Thierry Hazard said.
MORE CHELSEA NEWS: MORATA 'SAYS YES' TO JUVENTUS RETURN
"At this moment in time, there is no contract. Eden is just one of the parts involved.”
Hazard’s Chelsea contract expires in 2020 but the Belgian could demand to move to the Bernabeu at the end of the season as Gareth Bale is expected to leave the Spanish capital in the summer.
Reports in Spain claim Zidane prefers the Belgian over Paulo Dybala who is also being linked with a move to the Bernabeu.
Go to comments