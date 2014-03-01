Chelsea star Alvaro Morata is in the form of his life having netted 10 goals in Premier League games so far this season. His last league goal allowed the Blues to claim the three points against Brighton in the Boxing Day, another proof that the Spaniard is justifying his € 80 million price-tag which just as much Chelsea spent to sign him last summer.



MORE CHELSEA NEWS: FATHER ADMITS HAZARD IS WAITING FOR REAL MADRID MOVE



No secret, however, that the player is still in love with Juventus. The former Real Madrid star has always claimed that he’d have never left Juventus if it wasn’t for the Merengues’ buy-back clause that forced him to make return to Madrid after two years spent in Turin.







Morata is not hiding the fact that he would return to Juventus in the future. An Instagram fan page dedicated to the footballer launched a survey asking its followers whether they’d like to see Morata back at the club.



The Chelsea striker did participate in the survey voting ‘yes’ and making Juventus fans dream of a possible return to Turin.

