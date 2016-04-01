Hebei Fortune offer €600k a week to West Ham outcast
18 January at 09:28Hebei Fortune are also in the race for West Ham wantaway Dimitri Payet, according to a report this morning from France Football.
The French magazine claims (via Le10Sport) that the Chinese Super League club is trying to make the most of Olympique Marseille’s inability to reach an agreement with West Ham.
L’Equipe had reported on Tuesday morning that both sides had failed to make a breakthrough after a Monday summit.
Payet shocked the football world last week by revealing that he didn’t want to continue at West Ham, being subsequently frozen out of the squad.
Coach Slaven Bilic was forced to reveal to journalists that “we don't want to sell our best players, but Dimitri does not want to play for us. We are not going to sell him”.
Despite that, it looks like the 29-year-old could well be on his way out. An interesting tidbit is that Hebei had a thing for former Ligue 1 players, having also recruited Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho, as well as wanting Samir Nasri and David Silva, both Manchester City alumni!
