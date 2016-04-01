Hebei Fortune are also in the race for West Ham wantaway Dimitri Payet, according to a report this morning from France Football.

The French magazine claims

L’Equipe had reported on Tuesday morning that both sides had failed to make a breakthrough after a Monday summit.

Payet shocked the football world last week by revealing that he

Coach Slaven Bilic was forced to reveal to journalists that

Despite that, it looks like the 29-year-old could well be on his way out. An interesting tidbit is that Hebei had a thing for former Ligue 1 players, having also recruited