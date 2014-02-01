Here’s when Chelsea’s negotiations for French starlet will begin
23 May at 17:55Chelsea will be looking to signing a new centre midfielder in the summer. The Blues need to add depth and quality to their squad and Antonio Conte is reported to have shortlisted several big names who could join the Stamford Bridge.
The Italian is reported to be an admirer of Monaco starlet Tiemoue Bakayoko who is contracted with the Ligue1 giants until 2019.
According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea will begin transfer talks to sign the 22-year-old this week. The Blues are reported to have already made contact with the player’s agent who has been talking to Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG as well.
The Frenchman, however, revealed yesterday he won’t be joining the Ligue1 giants at the end of the season, giving Chelsea some hope in their race to land one of the most promising midfielders of the European football panorama.
Bakayoko has three goals and one assist in 51 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
