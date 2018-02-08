If you watched Thursday’s UEFA Europa League match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta, you might have noticed that new BVB striker Michy Batshuayi was wearing a shirt with number ‘42’ instead of his customary ‘44’.



Batshuayi has had to switch shirt numbers because youth player Till Schumacher, who has since moved to FC Vysocina Jihlava in the Czech top flight, was registered under the shirt number 44 with UEFA at international level. UEFA rules prohibit players from taking over numbers used by other players. Batshuayi will wear the number 42.



You will recall that Henrikh Mkhitaryan has a similar issue with Arsenal now.







Thanks to Footy Headlines for the tip