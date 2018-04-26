Heynckes confident Bayern Munich can advance as 'Real Madrid allowed many chances'
25 April at 23:26Bayern Munich's manager, Jupp Heynckes, spoke briefly about his side's defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.
"I never saw Real Madrid dominate against us tonight, not even once. We had a great game. I've never seen a Real team allow so many chances, Therefore, I don't think this is over yet," Heynckes stated.
Kimmich gave the hosts the lead early on as he came bursting down the right flank, firing a shot past Navas in goal. Bayern continued to create chances and arguably deserved a second if not even a third goal. However, out of nowhere, Marcelo equalised as he pounced on a volley from distance.
To make matter worse for Bayern, after a mistake in defence, Vazquez found Asensio in the box, left with only Ulreich to beat. The Spaniard made no mistakes and put Real Madrid ahead.
