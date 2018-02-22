How Inter want to get Valencia star without overspending
24 April at 13:15Inter have an edge in their quest to sign Joao Cancelo from Valencia.
The 23-year-old Nerazzurro is on loan from the Spanish side, with a release clause of €35 million.
That’s a lot of money for the Milanese side to splash out, especially considering the Financial Fair Play considerations that they can’t ignore next season.
Though it has been reported that they could just let Valencia take Geoffrey Kondogbia, the two players don’t have the same transfer value. But, in order to lower Cancelo’s price, Inter are willing to allow Valencia to ditch their right to 20% of the Frenchman’s eventual resale price.
Cancelo has shone in 2018, taking over the right flank and providing the Nerazzurri with proper attacking support down that wing, moving Danilo D’Ambrosio to the left.
The Portuguese international is very much liked in Milan, and it looks like his future is there. The question is, will Valencia be happy to accept a reduced price for him?
