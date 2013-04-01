The Zlatan Ibrahimovic experience is set to stay in Manchester for another season, and he should confirm this within a fortnight.

This deal should be done and dusted over the next two weeks.

The former Inter, Barcelona and PSG star has scored 17 Premier League goals in 27 appearances, shining this weekend as the Red Devils squashed Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

This story comes in the wake of rumours linking the Swede to LA Galaxy, prompting the Red Devils to chase Robert Lewandowski as a possible replacement, something confirmed by the

Fox Sports had written that the former PSG and Juventus star was on the cards to receive

Ibrahimovic had recently hinted at the possibility of staying:

“I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I’m here, so let us see, there is a lot of time.”

claim (via Football365) today that the 35-year-old is set to stay with the Red Devils for another season, with the Swede extending his deal with Manchester United by another year.