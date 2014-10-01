Icardi, Inter don't have agreement as Real Madrid rumors intensify
26 December at 18:30Christmas has come and gone, but for Inter Milan fans it’s looking more and more like Krampus has visited them instead of Santa.
Amidst ever-growing Real Madrid rumors, star striker Mauro Icardi has not yet signed a renewal with the Nerazzurri. Despite saying all the right things in public, he, and his agent and wife, Wanda Nara, are yet to follow through on the plan to renew.
In his current contract, Icardi has a €110 million release clause to foreign clubs. The Suning Group, owners of Inter, have given the directive to either remove the clause or significantly increase its value. To this point, by not reaching an agreement, it appears both Icardi and Nara are attempting to facilitate a move away from the San Siro.
He has a well-documented bitter history with teammates and fans, and a failure to renew would seem to add a chapter to that infamous history.
