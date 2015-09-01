Icardi is no leader and his teammates are making sure of it
03 February at 20:25Things have gotten heated between Inter Milan and club captain Mauro Icardi. Leapfrogging off the assertion that the team should strip him of the captaincy, it appears the dynamics in the dressing room are taking care of that.
In a rather unusual, but completely appropriate for the 21st century, report, teammates are now diminishing his influence of social media.
With the striker being linked with a move to Real Madrid, speculation about his future has run rampant. However, unlike the leader his armband indicates, Icardi has done everything to heighten speculation, which has irritated fans, the team, and, now, his teammates.
As we reported, he was confronted by Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic after last week’s embarrassing 1-1 draw to SPAL. Now, it appears Brozovic no longer follows him on instagram, while Perisic ‘unfriended’ him on Facebook.
As we all know, when something is ‘Facebook official’ there’s no coming back.
