Inter: Ausilio gives Barcelona transfer boost in de Vrij pursuit
18 March at 12:30Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport shortly after the kick-off of Sampdoria-Inter at the Marassi. “We must win today”, Ausilio said. “We have 11 finals ahead of us.”
As for Inter’s summer transfer strategies, the nerazzurri chief admitted: “There are many players available for free at the end of the season and we are working to sign some of them. We are happy about our players and we don’t forget their qualities. We are working for the future alongside Spalletti. Bernard? He is a strong player, I watched him during the Roma Champions League clash. I was happy for Roma and so I am for Juve and Lazio, we support them in Europe.”
Bernard is also being linked with a move to Arsenal, whilst Stefan de Vrij is said to be a top Barcelona target: “I don’t talk about players of other teams. We already have Miranda and Skriniar, we need to think about de Vrij. I wouldn’t say we have already signed him.”
