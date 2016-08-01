Inter, Ausilio hands Arsenal transfer blow and admits: ‘We still want Sturridge’
28 January at 12:35Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport on Sunday afternoon, minutes before the kick-off of Spal-Inter.
“Pastore? You now more than me. I am happy Pastore wants to join us but Psg he is a player of Psg and we also need to think about a possible deal. I have no messages for him [Pastore]. What I can say is that when we try to sign a player it is because we believe he can be important for us. We are not here to lose time, Inter squad has quality but we’ll try to sign him because we think he is a talented player.”
“A new midfielder? We’ve already signed Rafinha and Lisandro Lopez, we’ll make the most of any chance if we have them. Sturridge? He is still on our transfer shortlist, we have important players already but we we cancel nobody from the shortlist.”
One last declaration about Marcelo Brozovic who will start against Spal and has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham: “Marcelo won’t leave in January”, Ausilio said.
