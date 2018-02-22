Inter, Ausilio: ‘Lack of Champions League not a failure’
07 May at 20:55Inter director of football Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport on Monday evening: “We’ll do our best to beat Sassuolo before facing Lazio”, Ausilio said. “We played very well against Udinese and now the team seems mature. Spalletti has done a great job. The group is much more united now. It’s useless to think about the Lazio game now.”
“We hope to qualify for the Champions League. It would be very good in economical terms. But lack of Champions League football would not be a failure. This is a very positive season that can become excellent.”
“Spalletti’s new contract is a media problem. I am happy for what he has done but there are still two games left. Our next signing will be young and strong, we are looking for somebody with the right mentality and attitude.”
“We have no regrets. We knew that this season was like a new beginning for us. This project begun in July. Even if we were on top of the table at the beginning of the season we knew our objective was the Champions League.”
