Inter: Borja Valero disappoints again
16 April at 18:22Inter had an opportunity to make their way into the top four if they had managed three points against Atlanta in the last Serie A tie at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on 15 April. Instead, the Luciano Spalletti saw his side settle for a goalless draw during the away trip on Sunday.
Borja Valero started for the Nerazzurri in the heart of the midfielder against Atlanta.
However, the Madrid-born player struggled to impress in Inter’s last outing and the Italian publications calciomercato.com, Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport have rated Valero’s performances.
Calciomercvato.com, 5: First nightmare, players around him all travel at double speed. Fortunately in the second half, Atalanta lowered their pace.
Gazzetta dello Sport, 4.5: “Sacrosance caution for a connection on Gomez. The absence of Brozovic and Cancelo forced him to play low: it's no longer for him".
Corriere dello Sport, 5: "A quantity of balls delivered to opponents. For him the rhythm of Atalanta is unsustainable".
