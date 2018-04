Inter had an opportunity to make their way into the top four if they had managed three points against Atlanta in the last Serie A tie at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on 15 April. Instead, the Luciano Spalletti saw his side settle for a goalless draw during the away trip on Sunday.​Borja Valero started for the Nerazzurri in the heart of the midfielder against Atlanta.However, the Madrid-born player struggled to impress in Inter’s last outing and the Italian publications calciomercato.com, Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport have rated Valero’s performances : First nightmare, players around him all travel at double speed. Fortunately in the second half, Atalanta lowered their pace.: “Sacrosance caution for a connection on Gomez. The absence of Brozovic and Cancelo forced him to play low: it's no longer for him".: "A quantity of balls delivered to opponents. For him the rhythm of Atalanta is unsustainable".