Inter are hot on Federico Chiesa’s tail,

The young Fiorentina winger is establishing himself as a driving force for Fiorentina, and he is also liked by Liverpool and Everton, as well as Italy’s elite.

The star of former Serie A star striker Enrico Chiesa, the young 19-year-old scored three league goals and made two assists as he played an increasingly important role within the team.

The Nerazzurri are interested in signing the Italian under-21, but Fiorentina have set a high price of over 40 million.

He is also being heavily courted by Napoli,specifically president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

In fact, it turns out that Inter had mentioned his name when negotiating for - and ultimately signing - both Borja Valero and Matias Vecino.

It will, however, be very difficult for Inter to sign Chiesa in the coming January window, but things could change next summer. All the big teams in Italy are already sure that the youngster is well worth the investment.