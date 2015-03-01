It looks like Chelsea and Inter are very much in the race for Alex Meret,

A long-term target for Juventus, the Italy Under-20 goalkeeper belongs to Udinese, but has had a very strong season at SPAL on loan. He’s made 24 appearances throughout this season.

​Coach Antonio Conte is reportedly very interested, having asked to scout Meret on numerous occasions, and being consequently very impressed in the young goalkeeper, enough to make a €6 million offer for his services.

This is said to have prompted the reaction of Inter, who went on to offer €7m for their man!

A recent interview with the club confirmed that Juventus had already begun negotiations to bring

Meret has also been scouted by the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich.