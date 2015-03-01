Inter, Chelsea launch bids for young Juventus target
09 April at 18:20
It looks like Chelsea and Inter are very much in the race for Alex Meret, according to the Mirror.
A long-term target for Juventus, the Italy Under-20 goalkeeper belongs to Udinese, but has had a very strong season at SPAL on loan. He’s made 24 appearances throughout this season.
Coach Antonio Conte is reportedly very interested, having asked to scout Meret on numerous occasions, and being consequently very impressed in the young goalkeeper, enough to make a €6 million offer for his services.
This is said to have prompted the reaction of Inter, who went on to offer €7m for their man!
A recent interview with the club confirmed that Juventus had already begun negotiations to bring the 20-year-old to Turin a few weeks ago. They have been tailing Meret for the whole campaign, and were even interested last summer.
Meret has also been scouted by the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
